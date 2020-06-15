Lemma Ropes in Vinay Goel as Vice President, South East Asia.
Goel will spearhead programmatic DOOH business expansion for Lemma across SEA, driving supply on boarding, demand generation & brand visibility.INDIA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemma, pioneer in programmatic DOOH has appointed Vinay Goel as Vice president South East Asia. As a function of his new role, Vinay Goel will be responsible to scale programmatic DOOH business & strengthen the supply end for Lemma in South East Asian regions.
With an experience of over 13+ years spanning across both agency and client side, Vinay has worked with organizations the likes of Dentsu Aegis Network’s Posterscope, Philippines and India, Tata Teleservices etc. In his time with the agency he managed brands like Netflix, Heineken, Mastercard, Walt Disney, Huawei, Diageo and many others. He also has a strong entrepreneurial background stemming from his ecommerce marketplace venture, nativbird.com (The Ground Play Inc.), enabling local MSME businesses to adapt to the digital ecosystem.
Talking about his new role, Vinay Goel said “In the past couple of years, we all have witnessed the shift of both consumer behavior and advertising investments geared towards digital. And with the COVID 19 pandemic happening, this shift has further accelerated. Now more than ever, advertising platforms have to adapt faster and work harder – and that includes the digital out of home medium as well. The need for transparency, accountability and ability to measure performance becomes intrinsic prerequisites. Lemma’s vision of delivering a truly Programmatic Digital OOH solution, and ability to make this transformation possible motivated me to accept this role. I’m pleased to be part of this multi-talented team and together, pioneer this progression towards programmatic”
His proven acumen across diverse functions like advertising, sales, operations, and business management across various markets and cultures will help Lemma strategically build its hold in key markets, subsequently scaling their programmatic DOOH business.
Commenting on this key appointment, Mayuresh Phadke,CO- Founder & COO, Lemma said “Our vision is that of being a unified solution for all DOOH requirements, globally. As we enter into one of the biggest OOH markets, Vinay Goel will help us get to work on the next phase of growth. We are excited to have him on board as his extensive experience coupled with his strategic business growth outlook & market understanding will aid us in achieving accelerated success in establishing Lemma as market leaders in programmatic DOOH internationally as well.”
Goel’s last stint was as GM- Posterscope Philippines where he was instrumental in driving business development opportunities, while also successfully setting up and managing OOH business in the region. Under his leadership the agency was awarded country’s best outdoor agency in the 2018.
