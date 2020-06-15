All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights: Statement Against Racism from GCE
GCE condemns systemic racism, injustice and structural violence in the United States of America, Brazil and many other countries.JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from GCE Against Racism
The Global Campaign for Education (GCE) promotes and defends Education as a Basic Human Right and strives towards achieving an equitable and quality education for all, with rights and social justice at its core.
As a civil society movement, our mission is based on the underlying belief that every human being is equal, entitled to dignity and respect and should be afforded an environment which nurtures the innate potential of every individual.
The GCE is founded on the conviction based on human rights for all. Education is vital for building knowledge within inclusive societies, where participation, respect for diversity and human rights realization should constitute the heart of all education systems.
Therefore, GCE condemns systemic racism, injustice and structural violence which has displayed deep ethnic and racial divisions and prejudices which have led to inequality in the United States of America, Brazil and many other countries, where violence against Black people, minorities and youth must stop.
We recognize that mutual understanding and respect, an acceptance of a rights-based culture, and an active and functioning democracy are essential for a healthy society.
We fully condemn the taking of human life and the denial of justice and disregard for the rule of law. We also reject all prejudicial and punitive actions regarding race, caste, ethnicity, religious belief, sexuality, gender, disability or any other barriers where individuals are perceived as different and therefore unequal. GCE strongly condemns the police brutality leading to the murder of George Floyd on the 25th May in Minnesota in the USA.
Recent events in Brazil, the USA and elsewhere have reinforced our belief in the universal need for global, inclusive education which instills in our young people the values of respect for difference and diversity, for human dignity, and which teaches values of anti-racism, civic inclusion and acknowledgement of all voices in our respective communities and societies as stated in Human Rights Law.
We call on all governments, as primary duty bearers, to respect, protect and fulfil the rights of all members of their societies, to ensure that they address fundamental structural inequalities and to provide inclusive education systems for all which include as key components programs that focus on awareness and acceptance of diversity, inclusion and human rights. We also ask that such programs be adequately supported and resourced, both institutionally and financially.
GCE as a global movement will continue to highlight, mobilise and act for equality and social justice at all levels, and especially within education systems.
We extend our deepest sympathies in particular to the families and communities of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, Tatiana Jefferson, Eric Garner, Ágatha Félix, Marielle Franco, João Pedro, Miguel Otávio and to all families, individuals and communities affected by racism and injustice. These are people we know from media and are not all of the names of the Black and indigenous lives who were killed or harmed. There are names we will never know because they were not recorded. This cannot continue and must urgently be addressed.
We express our solidarity with all people worldwide who have been adversely affected by exclusion, prejudice, discrimination, racism and violence, because of ignorance, intolerance, structural barriers and fear.
We commit as a global and international movement to continue to support the structural initiatives and actions which will be required of governments and societies to address such problems going forward. We also commit to using our capacity as an international, national, regional, and grassroots movement to complement such actions by working to enact Education for Transformation programs, at global, regional, national and local levels.
We stand in solidarity with the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. We will do our part to ensure that we use our platform to advocate for the justice of the Black lives lost and that institutionalized racism does not continue.
As an organization that promotes education, we strongly feel that it is our duty to ensure that communities are educated on the structural injustices that Black and indigenous communities have faced over centuries and unfortunately continue to face across the world. We will continue to advocate to make sure that no one is left behind. The work ahead of us matters now more than ever. We urge you, your families, and peers to listen and to educate yourselves at this time and engage in actions and conversations that will promote necessary change.
We believe in the strength of movements and advocacy to create real and lasting change. Together, we can create a more just and equitable world for all.
Philani Ndebele
Global Campaign for Education
+27 64 045 8191
