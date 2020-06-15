Jordan Mamorsky is Appointed “of Counsel” at The Wagner Law Group
Outstanding Litigator Jordan Mamorsky has bee Appointed “of Counsel” at The Wagner Law GroupBOSTON, MA, US, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Jordan D. Mamorsky has been elevated to of Counsel. “Jordan’s promotion to the of Counsel position reflects his outstanding contribution to our firm and the crucial role he has played on our litigation team since his arrival. I wish him tremendous congratulations on this well-deserved distinction,” says Ms. Wagner.
Mr. Mamorsky is an experienced litigator and has served as counsel in well-publicized cases involving allegations of ERISA breach of fiduciary duty and prohibited transactions. Since joining The Wagner Law Group in March 2019, he has participated in the litigation of a wide array of complex ERISA litigation and employee benefit issues. He regularly represents plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, financial advisors, plan participants, company executives, third-party administrators, employers, and others in a broad range of ERISA disputes, including breach of fiduciary duty, denial of benefits, Employee Stock Ownership Plan and deferred compensation matters. Mr. Mamorsky also works closely with the firm’s Bankruptcy and Restructuring group on employee benefit issues arising in Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcies and PBGC counseling, disputes and litigation. He is a regular columnist for Thomson Reuters’ Journal of Compensation and Benefits, is a contributing author of the forthcoming edition of Norton Bankruptcy Law and Practice; has written for publications including Bloomberg Law, Lexis Nexis Practice Advisor and Morningstar Advisor; and has been quoted in publications such as Law 360, Pensions & Investments and FundFire.
Mr. Mamorsky received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University, and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in corporate governance and business ethics at Yale University. He is admitted to practice law in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
The Wagner Law Group:
The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 34 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2020. The Wagner Law Group is nationally ranked as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
