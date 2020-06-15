M-22 resurfacing in Manistee County to start June 22

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Manistee

HIGHWAY: M-22

CLOSEST CITY : Onekama

START DATE: Monday, June 22, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, July 18, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.5 million to resurface nearly 6.8 miles of M-22 from US-31 to 8 Mile Road in Manistee County.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daily single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.