M-115 resurfacing in Benzie County to start June 22
COUNTY: Benzie
HIGHWAY: M-115
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, June 22, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to resurface nearly 8 miles of M-115 from South Pioneer Road to US-31 in Benzie County.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daily single-lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The project includes enhanced roadside delineators and new centerline and shoulder rumble strips.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.