St. Albans // Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A202520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: VCR

 

ACCUSED:    Stacey Oestrike                                             

AGE:  49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vt

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On June 14, 2020 at 1615 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a verbal dispute that was occuring on Farrar St in Richford. Upon further investigation of the parties involved, it was found that Stacey Oestrike violated her conditions of release not to drink alcohol. She was cited to appear in court on August 25, 2020 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/25/2020 at 0830 hours            

COURT: St. Albans

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

