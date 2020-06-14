St. Albans // Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: VCR
ACCUSED: Stacey Oestrike
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 14, 2020 at 1615 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a verbal dispute that was occuring on Farrar St in Richford. Upon further investigation of the parties involved, it was found that Stacey Oestrike violated her conditions of release not to drink alcohol. She was cited to appear in court on August 25, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: St. Albans
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.