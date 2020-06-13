Western New York Expected to Enter Phase 3 on June 16

"As we look ahead, Western New York is expected to move to Phase 3 this Tuesday and the Capital Region should move to Phase 3 on Wednesday. But as usual, we have to stay smart and continue proceeding with caution. Look around the nation and look at the spikes other states are experiencing - we're not in a vacuum," Governor Cuomo said. "In just about half the states, infection rates are climbing up. New York is the anomaly - we reopened and our rates continue to come down, but only because we continue to remain smart and vigilant in this fight against the COVID virus."

Senator Monica R. Martinez said, "I would like to thank Governor Cuomo for his support in signing this crucial piece of legislation which I am proud to have sponsored to assist many New Yorkers. Bill S.8275, will officially put the minds of so many New Yorkers at ease who have been struggling throughout this pandemic. As we begin to turn the corner, it will take time for so many to recover, and the relief this bill allows will help to get them there. For the many residents which have been bound by forfeit day limitations, the anxiety and uncertainty of how they will make ends meet and secure the basic necessities has come to an end. We are NY Strong!"

Senator Jamaal Bailey said, "Governor Cuomo issued an executive order requiring that New Yorkers wear face masks while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but this mandate conflicted with an outdated penal law provision banning the use of such masks. The signing of this bill would lift a nearly 200 year old ban on wearing masks in public. As we all know, wearing a mask is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus, and no one should face increased scrutiny, harassment and potential criminal liability solely due to a conflict in an archaic law. I thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Carl Heastie, Assemblyman Dan Quart and Governor Cuomo for ensuring this becomes law."