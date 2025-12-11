Supporting Students with Learning Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed Legislation A2687/S5569 which establishes the Center for Dyslexia and Dysgraphia within the State Education Department to improve how schools identify and support students with these reading and writing difficulties. The Center will create a statewide approach for collecting and sharing best practices, set standards for universal screening in K-5th grade and for new entrants, and establish evidence-based interventions and teacher training. It will also develop a guidebook within two years, updated at least every five years, covering legal responsibilities, screening practices, instructions, approaches grounded in the science of reading, and effective Individual Education Program development and accommodations. By signing this bill, the Governor demonstrates her commitment to ensuring New York students have the best educational outcomes nationwide — and that mission includes supporting the nearly one-in-five children navigating learning disabilities in the classroom.

“By signing this legislation, I am celebrating alongside the thousands of families across New York who are navigating the educational system due to their child’s learning disability,” Governor Hochul said. “The establishment of this center is a win for those New Yorkers seeking twenty-first century answers to dyslexia and dysgraphia. By establishing this center, New York is doubling down on our commitment to ensuring all students, including those with learning disabilities, have the best classroom outcomes.”

Today’s announcement complements Governor Hochul’s broader efforts to increase reading literacy for children. In 2023, Governor Hochul signed legislation to create the Dyslexia and Dysgraphia Task Force, which was responsible for creating guidelines on early screening, interventions, and teacher training for dyslexia, dysgraphia and related learning disabilities. The final report provided 14 recommendations for state-level policy makers, and several have since been implemented, including the creation of this center.

Additionally, the Governor’s Back to Basics Reading Plan initiative, created in 2024 focused on evidence-based reading instruction, especially for early elementary grades, and included structured literacy methods such as phonics and phonemic awareness, which benefit all learners, especially those with dyslexia. This statewide push for structured literacy aims to significantly improve reading outcomes for students with dyslexia, as these methods align with what research shows works for struggling readers.

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Roughly 1 in 5 children in New York State struggle with dyslexia, yet for far too long, New York has lacked a consistent, evidence-based approach to identifying and supporting these students. We're not just creating a Center, we're giving educators, families, and students the tools they’ve needed to address this issue for years. Early screening, structured literacy instruction, and high-quality professional development should not be luxuries, and they are necessities for ensuring every New York kid and student can learn to read and write with confidence. Too many of these New York students have been misunderstood and misidentified, but today, we begin to change that story. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this legislation into law, Assemblymember Bobby Carroll for his leadership on this issue, and I’m proud that New York is now poised to become a national leader in supporting students with dyslexia and those who learn differently.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “I grew up struggling with dyslexia. Without early identification and real intervention, I would not have made it through school, let alone reached a place where I could write laws to help other kids get the support I was lucky to receive. Today Governor Hochul signs a law that takes an important step toward giving that same chance to every child in our state. New York’s Dyslexia Center will create a statewide framework, give schools and teachers the tools to identify dyslexia and dysgraphia early, and provide training in structured, sequential, cumulative, and multisensory literacy instruction. I am grateful to the Governor for her leadership, and to the advocates, educators, and families across New York who fought to make this possible. Creating the Dyslexia Center will ensure far more children get the support I did. Putting it into law means these best practices will endure and continue to guide how we serve every struggling reader.”

New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said, “As a forever educator, I’ve seen how transformative the right support can be for a child struggling with reading or writing. Governor Hochul’s establishment of the Center for Dyslexia and Dysgraphia is a monumental step that will finally bring consistency, expertise, and real hope to students who have waited far too long. We must stay committed to prioritizing early screening, evidence-based instruction, and strong teacher training. When we invest in our children’s literacy, we invest in their future and today, New York took a powerful step in the right direction.”

New York City Councilmember Julie Menin said, “This center is a major step toward improving educational outcomes for thousands of New York students with dyslexia and dysgraphia. By creating a dedicated Center within the New York State Education Department, New York is demonstrating its commitment to evidence-based instruction, early identification, and better support for every student. I applaud Governor Hochul for establishing this dedicated office to ensure every child, regardless of their approach to learning, has access to the tools, training, and interventions needed to thrive.”

New York City Councilmember Farah N. Louis said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation to establish a dedicated Center for Dyslexia and Dysgraphia in our state. For too long, families across New York have struggled to navigate systems that were not designed to support the full range of neurodivergent learning needs. Children with dyslexia, dysgraphia, and related learning differences have long been overlooked in the development of holistic, strategic approaches that allow them to adapt and succeed in the classroom. I look forward to the center’s implementation and the opportunities it will create for families in my district and throughout New York. Every child should have an equitable path to learning, and this effort brings us closer to that promise.”