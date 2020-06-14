City of Palmdale Statement
Local elected officials join the City to request St. Atty. Gen Xavier Becerra oversee an independent and thorough investigation in the death of Robert Fuller.PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Palmdale Statement
The City of Palmdale is joined by State Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Tom Lackey and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger in requesting that the State Attorney General Xavier Becerra step in and oversee an independent and thorough investigation in the death of Robert Fuller.
City of Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, the Palmdale City Council and City Manager JJ Murphy have committed to the community and the Fuller family, their support for an independent investigation and autopsy of Mr. Fuller who was found dead on June 10, 2020 at Poncitlán Square in Palmdale.
The City of Palmdale joined the family and the community’s call for justice, which includes a full investigation into his death. The City will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter.
The City has already reached out to Mr. Fuller’s family, offering help and support, and will do everything possible to assist Mr. Fuller’s family during this difficult time as a complete vetting of his death is fully investigated.
Media Contact: John Mlynar, City of Palmdale: jmlynar@cityofpalmdale.org
John Mlynar
City of Palmdale
+1 661-267-5112
email us here