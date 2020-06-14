Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rollover Fatal I-215 2000 East

Press Release

Sunday June 14, 2020

On June 14, 2020, at 2330 hours a rollover crash was put out westbound I-215 at 2000 East, blocking all lanes of traffic with a person lying in the road. The first Trooper to arrive started CPR on a male that was laying between the number one and two lane, fire personal arrived a short time later and took over. The male was taken to the local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The driver appeared to be traveling to fast on the 2000 East on-ramp and lost control. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway to the left and off the embankment, rolling onto I-215 proper. The vehicle came to rest in the number one lane. A witness on the scene stated that they saw the driver exit the vehicle and then collapsed in the lanes of travel.

