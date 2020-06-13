New Haven Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff, Tpr. J. Gurwicz, Tpr. S. Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020, 0143 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 17E, Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs)

ACCUSED: Michael J. Lepore-Capek

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/13/2020 at 0143 Hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle located on VT Route 17E in the Town of New Haven. Troopers identified the operator as Michael J. Lepore-Capek (33) of Salisbury, VT.

While speaking with Lepore-Capek, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Lepore-Capek was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

Lepore-Capek was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.