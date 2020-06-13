Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,037 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff, Tpr. J. Gurwicz, Tpr. S. Hauter  

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020, 0143 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 17E, Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs)

 

ACCUSED: Michael J. Lepore-Capek                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/13/2020 at 0143 Hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle located on VT Route 17E in the Town of New Haven. Troopers identified the operator as Michael J. Lepore-Capek (33) of Salisbury, VT.

 

While speaking with Lepore-Capek, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Lepore-Capek was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

 

Lepore-Capek was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/2020 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.