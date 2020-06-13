New Haven Barracks / DUI (Drugs)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff, Tpr. J. Gurwicz, Tpr. S. Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020, 0143 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 17E, Town of New Haven
VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs)
ACCUSED: Michael J. Lepore-Capek
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/13/2020 at 0143 Hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle located on VT Route 17E in the Town of New Haven. Troopers identified the operator as Michael J. Lepore-Capek (33) of Salisbury, VT.
While speaking with Lepore-Capek, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Lepore-Capek was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).
Lepore-Capek was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.