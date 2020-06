FW: Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302383

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. David Roos

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/12/20 @ app. 1839 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Donna Ln, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Todd Jones Jr.

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police were called to investigate an altercation on Donna Ln in the town of Washington, VT. Investigation found Todd Jones Jr. to be in violation of his conditions of release. Jones was cited into Orange County Superior Court for Monday 6/15/20 at 1230 hours, to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/15/20

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: no

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE