New Haven Barracks / DLS-C
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/12/2020, 2304 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7, Town of Middlebury
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Irving D. Rose III
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/12/2020 at 2304 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator, identified as Irving D. Rose III (40) of Salisbury, VT, was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont and not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.
The passenger of the vehicle was determined to have a valid Vermont driver's license and Rose authorized the passenger to operate his motor vehicle.
Rose was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.