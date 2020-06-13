Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2020, 2304 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7, Town of Middlebury

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Irving D. Rose III                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/12/2020 at 2304 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator, identified as Irving D. Rose III (40) of Salisbury, VT, was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont and not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

 

The passenger of the vehicle was determined to have a valid Vermont driver's license and Rose authorized the passenger to operate his motor vehicle.

 

Rose was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

