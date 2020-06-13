VSP Middlesex/DLS-C / Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102492
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: June 12, 2020 @ 1523 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Pleasant Valley Road, Cambridge Vermont.
VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License/Arrest Warrant.
ACCUSED: Helana A. Martin
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 12, 2020 at approximately 1523 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Upper Pleasant Valley Road in the Town of Cambridge after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Helana A. Martin. Further investigation revealed that Martin was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Investigation also revealed that Martin had an active warrant for her arrest. Martin was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County District Court on August 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2020 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Lamoille County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
