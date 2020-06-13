Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Middlesex/DLS-C / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko                          

STATION: VSP Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 12, 2020 @ 1523 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Pleasant Valley Road, Cambridge Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License/Arrest Warrant.

ACCUSED: Helana A. Martin                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 12, 2020 at approximately 1523 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Upper Pleasant Valley Road in the Town of Cambridge after observing a traffic infraction.  State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Helana A. Martin.  Further investigation revealed that Martin was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.  Investigation also revealed that Martin had an active warrant for her arrest.  Martin was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County District Court on August 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2020 @ 12:30 PM            

COURT: Lamoille County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

