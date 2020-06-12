Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints Two District Court Judges

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced two new judicial appointments to serve Orange, Chatham and Guilford counties.

“These appointees are valued leaders of their communities and bring a wide range of expertise to the bench,” Gov. Cooper said. “I am confident that they will serve their districts with fairness and a commitment to justice.”

Hathaway S. Pendergrass will serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham counties), filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James T. Bryan III. Pendergrass currently practices at Epting and Hackney Attorneys at Law, focusing on civil litigation and criminal defense. Along with volunteering his services for multiple Orange County organizations, he is a member of the North Carolina Bar Association, Orange County Bar Association, and the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. He earned his Juris Doctor at the North Carolina Central University School of Law and his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Kelvin D. Smith will serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 18 (Guilford County) and fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark T. Cummings. Smith is currently the President of the Law Office of Kelvin D. Smith, PLLC, where he focuses on civil litigation and criminal defense. He is also a member of the North Carolina Bar Association, the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, and the Guilford County Association of Black Lawyers. He earned his Juris Doctor at the Charlotte School of Law and his Bachelor of Science degree at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

