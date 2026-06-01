Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Urge North Carolinians to Prepare for the 2026 Hurricane Season

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season began today, and Governor Stein urged North Carolinians to have a plan in place in case tropical weather impacts the state this season. Although the National Hurricane Center predicts a below-normal season, North Carolinians know that it takes only one storm to affect communities statewide.

“Hurricane season brings real uncertainty for families across the state. I encourage all North Carolinians to make a plan now to keep themselves and their families safe in case of a storm,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Just as you prepare your family for hurricane season, the state emergency management team is preparing by closely monitoring forecasts, updating response plans, and coordinating with federal and local partners.”

The State Emergency Response Team has been preparing for the 2026 hurricane season by reviewing lessons learned from previous storms, updating response procedures, meeting with stakeholders at all levels of government, coordinating with the private sector and nonprofit organizations, and conducting exercises like the Statewide Hurricane Exercise held May 20-21, 2026. While the State Emergency Response Team finalizes preparations, it is imperative that all North Carolinians take time now to prepare for the hurricane season.

“Preparation is the key to resilience during hurricane season. We encourage all North Carolinians to take time to develop plans and take proactive steps with their loved ones before a storm impacts our state,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “This includes creating evacuation plans in case you must leave your home, securing all important documentation in a waterproof container, and checking your insurance policies to make sure you are properly covered. Home and flood insurance are especially important resources in returning to normalcy after a disaster. The State Emergency Response Team is prepared and ready to respond should anything occur this hurricane season. We continue to make improvements and train year-round to ensure rapid response and safety for all residents.”

Here’s what you can do to make sure your family is prepared before disaster strikes:

Put together an emergency kit, including non-perishable food and water (1 gallon per person per day) for 3 to 7 days, a battery-powered or hand crank radio or other device and extra batteries for listening to a NOAA Weather Radio, and prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Be aware of any unique needs for babies, elderly, or disabled members of your household, as well as pets.

Have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings such as a weather alert app on your phone, a device for listening to NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts or live streams, or app or radio access to local news outlets.

Make an emergency plan in case you and your family need to evacuate, including a plan for communication. Have printed copies of family members’ phone numbers, social media handles, email addresses, and important medical information in case mobile devices lose power or otherwise become disabled. Plan where you will meet if you are separated from your family and have copies of important papers such as birth and adoption certificates, driver licenses, or military IDs.

Take steps to protect your home by preparing a full list of personal items, along with photos and videos of every room, to help with insurance settlements or tax deductions.

Meet with your insurance agent for a hurricane season check-up to make sure you know what is covered should a storm affect your neighborhood.

Be sure you know how to shut off your utilities safely. Water, electricity, and gas are key services that can also cause special problems during an emergency. Do NOT try to turn the gas back on yourself. Always call a trained expert.

If you live along the coast or are planning to visit the beach this season, Know Your Zone! This is how local governments order evacuations along the coast when storm surge is a threat. Visit KnowYourZone.NC.Gov to search by address.

The NC Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network (FIMAN) allows you to access over 700 flood gauges across the state. Visit Fiman.NC.Gov to search for the flood gauges closest to your home and to sign up for alerts.

Get involved in your community’s preparedness activities:

Learn about the emergency plans for your children’s schools, your workplace, and your neighborhood.

Participate in community preparedness exercises and drills.

Volunteer with a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to learn about disaster preparedness and receive training in basic disaster response skills.

Contact the NC Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster at ncvoad.org for more ways to help.

For more information on how you can be prepared for this hurricane season, visit ReadyNC.Gov.