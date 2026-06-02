Governor Stein Promotes Safe Firearm Storage During NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action

This week Governor Josh Stein proclaimed June 1-7 as the fourth annual NC S.A.F.E Week of Action. Led by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) works with communities, public safety agencies, health care organizations, and other local partners across the state to promote safe firearm storage and provide practical resources.

“An unlocked gun is a tragedy waiting to happen, and too often, it does,” said Governor Josh Stein. “NC S.A.F.E Week is a reminder to all of us about the measures we can all take to keep ourselves and the people we love safe.”

“Safe firearm storage is one of the simplest steps we can take to prevent tragedies before they happen,” said North Carolina Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter Lassiter. “NC S.A.F.E. is increasing awareness around secure firearm storage and making safety resources more accessible to help reduce preventable injuries and build safer communities throughout our state.”

Guns are a leading cause of death for children in North Carolina, with 92 firearm-related deaths and 525 emergency department visits in 2024 for children. Improperly stored firearms are also commonly stolen used to commit crimes; North Carolina saw nearly 11,000 firearms stolen in North Carolina from 2019-2024.

During the Week of Action, organizations across North Carolina will distribute free gun locks and safe storage materials to residents. Events and activities are planned in Buncombe, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Jackson, Jones, Pitt, and Surry counties, with partner organizations participating throughout the week. The week will also include news events and local conversations to highlight the importance of safe firearm storage.

Since launching in 2023, NC S.A.F.E. has worked with community organizations, school districts, law enforcement agencies, health care providers, and local leaders to share safe storage resources with families across North Carolina. Through community events, school outreach and gun lock distribution, the initiative continues to help North Carolinians take practical steps to secure firearms and reduce preventable harm. The initiative has distributed more than 175,000 gun locks to help people properly secure their firearms.

Governor Stein is committed to keeping North Carolinians safe. Governor Stein’s recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 provides all state law enforcement, correctional officers, youth counselors, nurses, and health technicians with a 15% pay raise over the biennium and awards bonuses to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates and out-of-state transfers. The Governor’s recommended budget also proposes expanding the use of medication to treat opioid use disorder in correctional institutions and creating a Fentanyl Control Unit to stop the flow of these deadly drugs into North Carolina.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s NC S.A.F.E Week of Action proclamation.

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About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts, and youth violence and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations. To learn more about safe firearm storage, visit www.ncsafe.org.