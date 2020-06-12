Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,150 in the last 365 days.

Lake Mitchell Declares No Wake Zone

June 12, 2020

MITCHELL, S.D. – The city of Mitchell, in cooperation with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP), has declared Lake Mitchell a “No Wake Zone.”

The “No Wake Zone” declaration means boaters will have to abide by a 5 mile per hour maximum speed.

Mitchell mayor Bob Everson contacted GFP officials requesting the declaration due to high water conditions on the lake. In accordance to GFP rule, the waters of Lake Mitchell become "No Wake Zone" during any time at which the water level in Lake Mitchell reaches the height of 12 inches or more over the level of the top of the spillway.

Once in effect, the "No Wake Zone" shall remain in effect until the water level of the lake drops to the level of six inches over the top of the spillway. City officials confirmed that lake height on Thursday.

 The “No Wake Zone” will be lifted when water levels recede.

 

View All News

You just read:

Lake Mitchell Declares No Wake Zone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.