Lake Mitchell Declares No Wake Zone

June 12, 2020

MITCHELL, S.D. – The city of Mitchell, in cooperation with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP), has declared Lake Mitchell a “No Wake Zone.”

The “No Wake Zone” declaration means boaters will have to abide by a 5 mile per hour maximum speed.

Mitchell mayor Bob Everson contacted GFP officials requesting the declaration due to high water conditions on the lake. In accordance to GFP rule, the waters of Lake Mitchell become "No Wake Zone" during any time at which the water level in Lake Mitchell reaches the height of 12 inches or more over the level of the top of the spillway.

Once in effect, the "No Wake Zone" shall remain in effect until the water level of the lake drops to the level of six inches over the top of the spillway. City officials confirmed that lake height on Thursday.

The “No Wake Zone” will be lifted when water levels recede.