Nutrislice Contactless Order Ahead™ Empowers ‘Back-to-School’ Foodservice
New digital pre-ordering helps foodservice providers at educational institutions safely provide meals to students while simplifying operations
I am most impressed with the broad range of capabilities within the Nutrislice solution and their desire to help colleges and universities thrive in this new normal.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutrisliceⓇ, a leading provider of digital engagement and guest experience solutions for the non-commercial foodservice industry, today announced Contactless Order Ahead™ to address social distancing guidelines expected when colleges, universities, and K-12 schools reopen. Nutrislice Contactless Order Ahead is a digital, no-contact menu and ordering solution for foodservice customers and operators. This premier solution simplifies operations by providing foodservice staff the safety and convenience of contactless pre-ordering, delivery, pickup and reservation seating, allowing for flexible scenarios -- such as multi-station meal pickup, community mealtimes in dining halls and cafes, or in-classroom dining.
Foodservice providers in education are receiving little guidance as they plan for back-to-school. With new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) but no concrete guidelines from school districts or local health departments, providers are left to devise innovative foodservice models that they hope will meet the ever-changing expectations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The foodservice industry is faced with challenges unlike any I encountered in my 36 years at NC State,” said Randy Lait, Director of Business Operations, Menu Analytics. “Having evaluated many digital experience and ordering solutions during my career, I am most impressed with the broad range of capabilities within the Nutrislice solution and their desire to help colleges and universities thrive in this new normal.”
Nutrislice Contactless Order Ahead simplifies operations by allowing college, university, and K-12 foodservice providers to:
* Collect orders and prepare meals in advance
* Increase ticket size (+30-40%) by featuring a la carte options, up-sells and special offers
* Support a range of pick-up, delivery and dine-in options, including:
* Dispersed campus pickup sites and delivery options (in-classroom, dorm room, neutral locations, etc.)
* Allow college and university students to make dine-in reservations for limited-space dining areas
* Support remote learning days with pre ordered take-home meals
* Display meal nutrition facts with filterable allergen and dietary preference information
* Improve productivity with flexible order windows, summary tickets, and custom checkout fields
* Take advantage of annual contracts to support planning budgets effectively, i.e. no per-order transaction fees like those required by other providers
* Have unparalleled power of a flexible, adaptive platform that supports evolving service models
“This is one of the most challenging times for foodservice providers at colleges, universities, and K-12 schools,” said Michael Craig, Chief Evangelist, Nutrislice. “They have to navigate different meal preparation protocols, various new service models and changing resource needs, all while ensuring students receive healthy and delicious food. Our Contactless Order Ahead takes the guesswork out of this complex equation.”
About Nutrislice
Nutrislice, Inc. is an industry-leading software company that provides foodservice organizations a premier digital guest experience platform with engagement and operational tools that drive business. More than 23,000 locations worldwide use the company’s digital ordering, menus, and signage solutions to delight their customers, streamline operations and power a premier digital experience. Learn more at nutrislice.com.
