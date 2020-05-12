Nutrislice Modernizes Digital Menus with New Design and Ordering Flow

This update brings both mobile and desktop menus a refresh that will impress customers and streamline browsing.

Innovative Product Enhancements Accelerate Food Buying Journey While Addressing “Contactless” Requirements During COVID-19 New Normal

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutrisliceⓇ , a leading provider of digital engagement and guest experience solutions for the non-commercial foodservice industry, today unveiled new, modern design upgrades to its digital menus and ordering solutions. Digital menu items will now appear as clickable tiles instead of static text and links, allowing foodservice providers the ability to customize and showcase a variety of commercial and nutritional information upfront. This unique feature enables users of the digital menus to automatically see dynamic images of menu items, as well as gain insight into nutritional information and enticing item descriptions before ordering. The update also includes a new “Quick Add to Order" icon that enables users to add items to their cart with just one tap, delivering enhanced convenience while accelerating the food buying journey.Foodservice providers now face preparing for a “new normal” in the midst of COVID-19, where they must give consumers not only the food they want, but where, when and how they want it, all while adhering to social distancing and enhanced food handling requirements. The proliferation of digital and mobile technology over recent years has also dramatically changed how consumers expect to select, order and purchase their food. In fact, according to a recent report from NPD Group, mobile represents 60 percent of all digital restaurant orders. The same expectations for digital convenience carry over into non-commercial food environments as well, including those within schools, businesses and healthcare facilities. These heightened expectations, along with newly introduced mandates, are requiring operators to deliver more convenience and personalization through digital ordering, menus, pickup, delivery and payments technologies.“Foodservice providers must not only meet demand for meals that can be provided in a safe and healthy way, but they need to do so in a way that aligns with an increased expectation for digital convenience,” said Michael Craig, Chief Evangelist, Nutrislice. “We believe in creating modern food buying experiences that either match or out-do what consumers expect from popular restaurants, and these enhancements bring both mobile and desktop menus a refresh that will both impress our customers and accelerate the buying journey.”With the new menu design and ordering flow enhancements, customers can gain competitive edge by providing sleek, consumer-centric menus that easily and visually answer diet and nutrition-related questions. Some of the new features included in the update incorporate:* Modern Menu Design: An agile layout allows customers to create stunning and unique online menus that provide daily, weekly, or monthly item displays.* Configurable Menu Tiles: Customers can show off menu items as informative tiles rather than simple text links. Tiles allow each food listed to showcase configurable information such as: calories, price, allergen and dietary preference icons, description, and item image.* Modern Browsing Experiences: These enhancements bring both mobile and desktop menus a refresh that will impress modern consumers and streamline menu browsing.* Easily See, Select, and Order: This update simplifies and accelerates ordering food by enabling users to add items to their cart with just one tap with a new "Quick Add to Order" icon. Customers can tap to add any orderable item with the + symbol on the item’s menu tile, quickly building an order for one or more days from a single view.About NutrisliceNutrislice, Inc. is an industry-leading software company that provides foodservice organizations a premier digital guest experience platform with engagement and operational tools that drive business. More than 23,000 locations worldwide use the company’s digital menus, ordering and signage solutions to delight their customers, streamline operations and power a premier digital experience. Learn more at nutrislice.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.