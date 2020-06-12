COSTS ARE RISING FOR TEXAS CENTRAL'S HIGH SPEED RAIL PROJECT

by: Rep. Bell, Cecil

06/10/2020

AUSTIN, TX – Since the idea of a high speed train between Dallas and Houston emerged in 2015, State Representative Cecil Bell, Jr. has always maintained that this project was not feasible without government subsidies, despite reassurance from Texas Central Railway (TCR) that this project would be privately funded. However, in an April 8 letter sent to Senator Nichols, Drayton McLane, Jr., Texas Central chairman and an investor in the project, stated that TCR is wanting to receive infrastructure stimulus dollars through the Department of Transportation. "I do not have any issues with a private project constructed on land acquired through mutual sale," states Cecil Bell, "I have an issue with a private company abusing Texans with threats to use eminent domain and asking for government subsidies to fund their financially questionable project."

In that same letter, Mr. McLane states that "the project turned into a $30B project," far from the $12B that TCR had mentioned previously. "It seems to me that Texas Central is either not capable of accurately estimating the cost of this project or not willing to be truthful about the escalating costs. Either way it would be unfair to later ask Texans to pay the bill," says Rep. Cecil Bell, Jr., "I encourage every Texan to reach out to U.S. Secretary Elaine Chao with the U.S. Department of Transportation, at 855-368-4200, to express their concerns."

