Allegheny County Inlet Cleaning Starts June 13

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inlet cleaning on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Saturday, June 13 weather permitting.

Inlet cleaning and field measurement work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, June 21. The moving operation will require single-lane restrictions in the following locations:

Route 1001 (Freeport Road/Pittsburgh Street) between Pillow Avenue in Cheswick Borough and Crystal View Drive in East Deer Township

Route 1028 (Bakerstown Road) between Bull Creek Road in Fawn Township and Freeport Road in Harrison Township.

Crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. will conduct the work.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

