Single-lane closures start Monday on northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting Monday morning, crews will begin installing detection equipment on the northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road.   - The installation requires daily single-lane closures on the ramp until Friday, June 19. - The lane closures begin at 9 a.m. and end by 3 p.m.

June 12, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing one lane on the northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road starting Monday, June 15. The daily lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. until Friday, June 19.      

The lane closures are needed to safely allow crews to install vehicle detection equipment on the ramp. The detection loops will communicate with the traffic signal at the end of the ramp to improve safety and mobility. This work is part of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) upgrades on the modernization project. More information on ITS installations can be found at www.Modernize75.com/Project-Highlights-ITS.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

