Hwy 29 Montevideo bridge to reopen June 16 (June 12, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 29 Montevideo bridge project is nearing completion and the new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic by Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting.

The project included replacement of the bridge on Highway 29 that crosses North Parkway Drive in Montevideo, as well as updated flood control measures.

Benefits of the project include a new bridge with a smoother road surface, the removal of oversize and overweight restrictions, and enhanced flood control measures. Redstone Construction, LLC, was the contractor for the project, which cost $1.8 million.

