Introducing the Liz Jordan-Hill Home Collection

Introducing the Liz Jordan-Hill Water Cleanable Furniture Line

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Made in the USA furniture line features luxurious ​velvet, chenille, suede, & boucle, upholstery All are cleanable, anti-microbial, and great for growing families with pets, and even scratch resistant for active families.

All Liz Jordan-Hill furniture pieces upholstered in our exclusive high-performance fabrics, feature tain resistant technology, only requiring water to wipe away spills and stains.

We offer six trending different upholstery color options for your furniture: Blossom, Polar, Shadow, Peacock, Honeycomb, and Seaside.\

Furniture Specifications:

All products are 8-way hand tied. Hardwood laminate and hardwood construction for the frame. Limited lifetime warranty on both.

Seat cushions​ are innerspring cushions encased in a fabric ticking. Loose back styles are filled with a micro-denier polyester fiber that is channeled into multiple chambers to reduce setting.

Fabric Specifications:

Content: Polyester

Specifications: 100,000 double rubs Wyzenbeek FR -Free, Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, REACH Compliant. In addition, all pieces are Proposition 65 compliant.

Note: Free fabric samples by request.