Introducing the Liz Jordan-Hill Home Collection
Introducing the Liz Jordan-Hill Water Cleanable Furniture Line
HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Made in the USA furniture line features luxurious velvet, chenille, suede, & boucle, upholstery All are cleanable, anti-microbial, and great for growing families with pets, and even scratch resistant for active families.
All Liz Jordan-Hill furniture pieces upholstered in our exclusive high-performance fabrics, feature tain resistant technology, only requiring water to wipe away spills and stains.
We offer six trending different upholstery color options for your furniture: Blossom, Polar, Shadow, Peacock, Honeycomb, and Seaside.\
Furniture Specifications:
All products are 8-way hand tied. Hardwood laminate and hardwood construction for the frame. Limited lifetime warranty on both.
Seat cushions are innerspring cushions encased in a fabric ticking. Loose back styles are filled with a micro-denier polyester fiber that is channeled into multiple chambers to reduce setting.
Fabric Specifications:
Content: Polyester
Specifications: 100,000 double rubs Wyzenbeek FR -Free, Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, REACH Compliant. In addition, all pieces are Proposition 65 compliant.
Note: Free fabric samples by request.
