Project Updates

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of June 15, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Smith County, motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the FM 2493 Widening Project from Gresham to Flint. On Monday, June 15, traffic will be moved to the newly constructed eastern side of the roadway. Once traffic has been shifted, construction is set to start on the western side of the roadway. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. Get additional project information in the Smith County section of this release.

Elsewhere, districtwide seal coat operations are ongoing with work in Cherokee County. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle. Seal Coat Operations are scheduled for:

Cherokee County: - US 84 – From the Anderson County line for 13.9 miles east to FM 343 - FM 2064 – From SH 135 south and west for 8.7 miles to SH 135 - SH 135 – From the Smith County line south for 14.7 miles to Jacksonville

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to perform base failure and blade overlay repairs at various locations on SH 294 between US 79 and the Cherokee County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car handling traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project • Limits: Various locations in Anderson County • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor will continue work on Salt Works Road, CR 370 bridges, and roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project • Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue milling the northbound shoulders, and paving operations. Use caution and expect lane closures with delays possible. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project • Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $14.4 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the shoulders and driveways, and place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

US 287 Super 2 Project • Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart • Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $6.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to grade ditches and place signs. Use caution and expect lane closures with delays possible. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 855 and FM 2138. Rusk crews will perform blade level up on FM 343 between US 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 241 Safety Widening • Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21 • Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc. • Cost: $5.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3202 at Mills Crk. • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to remove the existing bridge. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek which are both open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project • Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110 • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $13.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements and perform paving operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Widening Project through Wells • Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247 • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. • Cost: $17.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform final seeding. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville • Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $507,099.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane closes daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project • Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747 • Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc. • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project • Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $8.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south half of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements • Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $0.64 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 No work is scheduled for the week. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge joint repairs on I-20 eastbound with work between FM 2087 and US 259. Overlay operations are planned on FM 3053 in Liberty City. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Elsewhere, the contractor continues to collect bore samples on SH 42 at the bridges between FM 1252 and US 80. Expect SH 42 to be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The work is being conducted for the upcoming SH 42 widening project.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Various Landscape Projects • Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd • Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc. • Cost: $298,628.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020 Work continues in the right-of-way with little to no traffic impacts. The project consists of landscaping improvements at Spur 502 and Loop 281, and SH 149 at US 259. Work includes landscape beds, irrigation system, and retaining walls.

FM 3272 Restoration Project • Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak • Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD • Cost: $3.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020 New sidewalks and drives are being constructed. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement restoration - milling, repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project • Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road) • Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC • Cost: $2.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020 No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay on FM 315 from SH 31 in Chandler to FM 3506. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Improvement Project • Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804 • Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD • Cost: $12.1 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Roadway and drainage work are ongoing eastbound with the outside lane closed. Paving operations continue westbound with daily lane closures. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the closure as the project add shoulders and improves drainage. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph.

SH 334 Bridge Project • Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198) • Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP • Cost: $41.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020 The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes, and consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on FM 13 at various locations between Loop 571 and the Cherokee County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 SB Reconstruction • Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84 • Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc. • Cost: $7.3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020 The contractor is scheduled to place embankment and lay driveways. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.

US 79 Reconstruction Project • Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line • Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc. • Cost: $6.4 million • Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020 The contractor is scheduled to start placing the final surface. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and new pavement markings.

FM 840 Reconstruction • Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315 • Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc. • Cost: $7.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020 The contractor is placing the final striping. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to move its shouldering up operations to FM 1995. A second crew plans to perform base repairs on FM 2089. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project (New Project) • Limits: 0.1 miles west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to begin nighttime paving operations on Sunday, June 21. Work hours for this project will be 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Two lanes will be closed on Loop 323 in the paving area each night. Motorists should use alternate routes or expect delays. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project • Limits: From Arp to Troup • Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc. • Cost: $9 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement widening operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek south of Lake Tyler • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC • Cost: $2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 The contractor is scheduled to install vegetative seeding, and signage, and perform project cleanup activities. The speed limit is 45 mph. The bridge project is building a wider structure.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project • Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. • Cost: $14.8 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021 Work is ongoing on frontage road and ramp construction. The new I-20 eastbound frontage road is open to traffic with daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The existing eastbound entrance ramp from US 69 is closed for removal. US 69 eastbound traffic must use the entrance ramp east of Jim Hogg Road. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346 • Limits: At FM 346 • Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd. • Cost: $16.7 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020 The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is building a US 69 bridge over FM 346.

FM 2493 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $14.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021 On Monday, June 15, the contractor is scheduled to switch traffic to the newly constructed eastern half of the roadway. Construction then starts on the western side. Caution is advised as drivers acclimate to the change. The work zone speed limit is reduced to 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $719,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 No work is scheduled this week. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.

Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $470,000.00 • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 No work is scheduled this week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement job.

FM 2015 Widening Project • Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road north to CR 313 • Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd. • Cost: $3 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect periodic traffic shifts or lane closures managed by flaggers and/or channelizing devices. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on the I-20 Service Road between SH 64 and FM 859. Expect lane closures with traffic control by flaggers.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

CR 3605, etc. Bridge Replacement • Limits: CR 3605 at Giladon Creek; CR 3117 at Crooked Creek Tributary • Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc. • Cost: $1.07 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will begin demolition of the CR 3117 bridge. The road will be closed at the bridge until project completion requiring motorists to use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches at both locations.

Safety Improvement Project • Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022 Driveway and drainage structure work continues on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

CR 2318 Bridge Replacement • Limits: At Alligator Creek • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $0.55 Million • Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020 Crews will be installing drilled shaft foundations. The roadway is closed at the bridge until project completion requiring motorists to use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

US 80 Safety Improvements • Limits: Kaufman County line east to SH 19 • Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC • Cost: $2.54 million • Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020 Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures in the Wills Point area. Motorists should expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrail for safety.

SH 64 Widening Project • Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858 • Contractor: Big Creek Construction • Cost: $9.6 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020 The contractor is scheduled to stripe the roadway, finish seeding and grading ditches. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project • Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $4.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 The contractor is installing concrete driveways. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to conduct routine ditch maintenance on SH 182 and FM 49. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

CR 4870 Bridge Replacement • Limits: At Lake Winnsboro • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $1.33 million • Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020 Crews will be installing sheet piling. The road is closed at the bridge for the duration of construction. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

US 69 Mill & Inlay • Limits: From SH 37 to 0.6 mi. south of US 80 in Mineola • Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD. • Cost: $1.44 million • Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020 Crews will be installing permanent pavement markings. Expect lane closures and delays managed by flaggers and channelizing devices. The project includes planing, pavement repair, a one course surface treatment, overlay, and pavement markings.

FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project • Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek • Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC. • Cost: $1.5 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 Crews are addressing punch list items without lane closures. The project is replacing the bridge and approaches.

Loop 564 Overlay Project • Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola • Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd. • Cost: $5.77 million • Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020 Crews will continue placing permanent pavement markings. Expect periodic lane closures daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project • Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154 • Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC • Cost: $1.2 million • Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020 Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract • Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties • Contractor: Firemen Excavation Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week. • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, Friday all counties • Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday in all counties • Guardrail Repair/Signs: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties • Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations continue in all counties