National Tax Lien Association Launches Podcast Investigating People & Issues Shaping the World of Tax Investing

JUPITER, FL, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA), the #1 educator and only non-profit tax sale trade association is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, "Tax Sales Today," that will conduct interviews with industry professionals but will also unearth individuals with personal circumstances of hardship who became recipients of the NTLA Foundation’s do-gooding.

In the first season, Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director shares his personal and professional journey as a real estate broker and long-term tax sales professional. He also delivers a thorough backdrop on the founding of the NTLA in 1997 and its vital need for representing companies and individuals in the American tax sales arena.

In the final episodes of season one, Westover explains the often-confusing differences between tax liens and deeds; heeds warning to those solicited by bad actors and fraudulent training; and, finally, introduces us to the NTLA Foundation and the genesis of its establishment to provide economic relief to occupied home-owners in hardship and in danger of losing their properties to tax foreclosure.

“All institutions today must innovate or die,” said Westover. “This podcast series brings relevant news quickly and reinforces the NTLA mission to our members and a wider global audience.”

In the second season (coming soon), the NTLA has already interviewed two of its past presidents, and current board members, Jim Meeks of MTAG Services and Bob Keyser of Taylor & Keyser who, combined, have over 50 years of tax sale experience.

“The NTLA is committed to growing its vast podcast library with industry significant content every week,” said Westover. “With the addition of 'Tax Sales Today,' we aim to give listeners an expert perspective on topics affecting the Tax Sale Industry in real-time!”

Members of the NTLA, and other fans of the podcast, can contact the NTLA by email to provide feedback and ideas for future podcasts and to be considered for an interview. (Only members of the NTLA, with the exception of other select individuals for human-interest pieces, etc. will be considered for an interview.)

To listen to the NTLA podcast, visit NTLA Podcasts.



About the NTLA

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) was founded in 1997 as the not-for-profit trade association for the tax sale industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials regarding tax sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. The NTLA provides networking and training opportunities for professionals and novices in the tax sale industry. For more information visit the NTLA site at www.NTLA.org.

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation was established to provide economic relief to individuals and families—namely the elderly, disabled veterans, and others—who are in demonstrated hardship in the danger of losing their homes to property tax foreclosure. For more information, visit the NTLA Foundation site at www.ntlafoundation.org. You can help! Click HERE to donate today.