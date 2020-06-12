Route 2003 Church Hollow Road Closure Continues Next Week in Forward Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2003 (Church Hollow Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will continue through Friday, June 19 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will continue slide repair work on Church Hollow Road between Bunola River Road and Raccoon Run Road. To allow the work to occur the roadway will remain closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Friday, June 19. Motorists will be detoured via Bunola River Road and Raccoon Run Road.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

