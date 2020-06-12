Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2003 Church Hollow Road Closure Continues Next Week in Forward Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2003 (Church Hollow Road) in Forward Township, Allegheny County will continue through Friday, June 19 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will continue slide repair work on Church Hollow Road between Bunola River Road and Raccoon Run Road.  To allow the work to occur the roadway will remain closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Friday, June 19.  Motorists will be detoured via Bunola River Road and Raccoon Run Road.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

