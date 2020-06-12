Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Drilling Operations Begin Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on various roadways and ramps in Shaler Township and Etna and Sharpsburg boroughs, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, June 15 weather permitting.

Drilling operations requiring single-lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-July in the following locations: 

  • Parker Street (Route 4004) between Butler Street and Koehler Street in Shaler Township

  • The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Sharpsburg Borough

  • North Main Street (Route 1001) between Route 8 and Garnier Street in Sharpsburg Borough

  • Butler Street (Route 1001) between Ann Street and Washington Street in Etna Borough

Crews from AWK Consulting Engineers, Inc will conduct drilling work for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority Lanpher Rising Main Line project.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Roger Fairbank at 412-357-4276.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

