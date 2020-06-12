Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,128 in the last 365 days.

Utility work begins first phase of Jackson railroad bridges replacement project

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAYS:                                    Jackson and Mechanic streets

CLOSEST CITY:    Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is contributing $8.2 million to a $17.4 million investment to replace two century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets in the city of Jackson. The Federal Railroad Administration is contributing $7.2 million to the project, along with $2 million from Amtrak.

MDOT has issued a permit to Consumers Energy to construct an underground conduit system to house upgraded electrical cables during the first phase of the project. Other utilities will be working through the summer months to prepare the way for the bridge work in 2021.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be detours on local streets and periodic lane closures on M-50 (Louis Glick Highway) and Mechanic Street to accommodate construction. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility for motorist, pedestrian, and rail traffic.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick. 

You just read:

Utility work begins first phase of Jackson railroad bridges replacement project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.