Utility work begins first phase of Jackson railroad bridges replacement project

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAYS: Jackson and Mechanic streets

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is contributing $8.2 million to a $17.4 million investment to replace two century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets in the city of Jackson. The Federal Railroad Administration is contributing $7.2 million to the project, along with $2 million from Amtrak.

MDOT has issued a permit to Consumers Energy to construct an underground conduit system to house upgraded electrical cables during the first phase of the project. Other utilities will be working through the summer months to prepare the way for the bridge work in 2021.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be detours on local streets and periodic lane closures on M-50 (Louis Glick Highway) and Mechanic Street to accommodate construction. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility for motorist, pedestrian, and rail traffic.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.