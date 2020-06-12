Otter Creek Road closed at US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Monroe County for intersection construction
COUNTY: Monroe
HIGHWAY: US-24
CLOSEST CITY: Monroe
START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform intersection improvements at northbound and southbound South Otter Creek Road at US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Monroe.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured to North Otter Creek Road.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.