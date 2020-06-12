Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Otter Creek Road closed at US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Monroe County for intersection construction

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Monroe

HIGHWAY:                                    US-24

CLOSEST CITY:                  Monroe

START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       12 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform intersection improvements at northbound and southbound South Otter Creek Road at US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Monroe.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured to North Otter Creek Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick. 

