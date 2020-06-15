Fox Dealer selected by Nissan as a Certified Website Provider

Fox Dealer - Bold. Smart. Agile. As Digital Should Be. Fox Dealer - Approved Website Provider For Nissan North America. Fox Dealer - Cutting-Edge Digital Retailing For Nissan Dealers.

We are grateful to be part of the Nissan program and look forward to helping dealers with their digital storefront.” — GianCarlo Asong Alabastro

Fox Dealer has been selected as a provider for the certified Nissan Digital Program, after a series of reviews performed by Nissan to vet out the leading technology companies in automotive. Fox Dealer is known for combining innovative technology and premier customer service to provide automotive dealers with a premier digital presence across websites, advertising, and digital retailing.

This program is particularly meaningful given Fox's owner's long-standing relationship with the Nissan Brand. Before becoming President of Fox Dealer, Bob Melian started his online automotive career at Nissan North America in the early 2000s. In addition, Fox's owner, GianCarlo Asong Alabastro, managed digital marketing for a group of successful Southern California Nissan dealerships. This experience and knowledge of the Nissan brand led them to obtain 5 of the top 10 Nissan dealerships in the U.S. as clients within a few years of starting Fox. In 2018, Fox became one of only four approved Website and Digital Advertisers for Nissan's sister brand INFINITI North America.

With COVID-19 affecting so much of the country, Fox's acquisition of TagRail in February 2020, a cutting edge digital retailing solution, could not have been better timing for Fox's clients. This helped them to pivot their sales model to comply with national quarantine while making car shopping possible from the consumer's living room.

GianCarlo Asong Alabastro commented, "We are grateful to be part of the Nissan program and look forward to helping dealers with their digital storefront. The automotive business is a family, and we plan to support our family by working diligently to ensure their success."

The Nissan certified program will allow Nissan's network of more than 1,000 dealers to choose one of six providers with the approved services outlined in the new program being eligible for Nissan's CO-OP program. Some of these features include Fox's progressive award-winning platform, and it's highly recognized services which include 24/7 customer support.

About Fox Dealer:
Fox Dealer is willing to stake our brand on building yours. We are an automotive marketing company, but with us, you'll see more than the typical partnership. We are steadfast, available, and attentive. We create mobile-first, responsive websites to your specifications. Our team consists of creative thinkers who conceive stunning designs and cutting-edge digital marketing plans. Plus, we provide 24/7 personalized customer support with third-party pairings that drive the connections and results you desire. There's a reason Fox is the go-to provider for high-performance dealers across North America. We're more than impressive results. We deliver the comfort and assurance of the trusted relationships you crave. www.FoxDealer.com

About TagRail:
Delivering a great customer experience is hard work and TagRail simplifies it by providing the right tools for the dealership. Our mission is to "deliver a world-class, seamless customer experience that bridges the gap between the living room and the showroom." A customer can use the TagRail platform to get lease/finance scenarios, rebates, trade-in evaluation and accessories, all the way to purchase or pick up where they left off by providing a deal ID in the store. A dealer can use the TagRail platform to desk deals, view the customer journey, manage customer communication and send email campaigns, all either online or via an iPad app. By providing an "apple store" like experience at the dealership, we help dealerships turn a first time customer into a customer for life.

