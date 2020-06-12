DHHR Awards Funding for Expansion of Quick Response Teams

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has provided funding to expand Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Berkeley, Boone, Marion and Mingo counties to reduce the number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses.

QRTs assist individuals who have experienced an overdose with recovery support, social service referrals, and links to treatment options through multi-disciplinary teams comprised of a first responder, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, a law enforcement officer, and a member of the faith-based community.

“We’re pleased to award this funding as QRTs work to reduce the number of repeat overdoses, increase the number of individuals in post-overdose treatment, and increase community readiness to prevent overdose,” said Bob Hansen, director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Funding was provided by the Violence and Injury Prevention Program administered by DHHR’s Office of Maternal Child and Family Health through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) Collaborative Agreement.