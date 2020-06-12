Message From The Adjutant General

On behalf of Major General Greg Porter, The Adjutant General, Wyoming National Guard:

Dear Wyoming Military Department,

Amid the friction and stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus once again has been put on National Guard members from across the nation who have been called on to assist state and local law enforcement in support of civil unrest operations.

From the first minutemen to those who serve today, the National Guard was built on the foundation of upholding the U.S. Constitution and protecting the communities in which we live and serve. Our fundamental duty, what we each swore when we took our oath is to protect the people’s rights. Rights guaranteed by both the U.S. and Wyoming Constitutions, that all members of the human race are equal, that we are able to assemble freely, and that we may speak our minds.

You’ve heard me highlight Wyoming Guardsmen serving as the Sword and Shield for our State and Nation. Ensuring the peaceful ability of our citizens to come together and make their voices heard is the epitome of what we do as the Shield. We must guarantee our citizens this ability and prevent them from having fear to do so. You are also part of our great citizenry and enjoy the same rights.

A more difficult mission, I cannot imagine, but as members of the National Guard, our primary role is to protect our citizens. Our intent is not to control or prevent protesting, but to ensure safety amongst our citizens and protect their constitutional rights.

I encourage our force to speak to one another about and learn about one another’s perspectives. As Guardsmen, we are unique and have unique and critical roles at this pivotal point in history. Listening to one another is necessary and healthy as we confront racism and our response to it.

I am proud, and we should all be proud, to be a citizen of the Equality state where we stand by the values of freedom, equality, and justice for all.

If you have questions, concerns, or need to talk, please reach out to your supervisors and your chain of command or the TAG Hotline at 307-772-5330.

Thank you for your continued support and serving as our Sword and Shield.

GREGORY C. PORTER MG, WYNG The Adjutant General