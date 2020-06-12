Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh Coutny: Upcoming Road Work

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  City of Allentown Road name:  PA 145 Between:  Lehigh Street and Susquehanna Street Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Southbound lane restriction. Start date:  6/19/20 Est completion date:  6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 PM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Bethlehem City Road name:  PA 378 Between:  US 22 and Hill to Hill Bridge Type of work:  Roadway Reflector Installation Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions for roadway reflector work. Start date:  6/15/20 Est completion date:  6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:    County:  Lehigh Municipality:  South Whitehall Twp. Road name:  PA 309 Between:  Interstate 78 and US 22 Type of work:  Roadway Reflector Installation Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for roadway reflector work. Start date:  6/15/20 Est completion date:  6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

