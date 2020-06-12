Lehigh Coutny: Upcoming Road Work

​County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown Road name: PA 145 Between: Lehigh Street and Susquehanna Street Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Southbound lane restriction. Start date: 6/19/20 Est completion date: 6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 PM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: Bethlehem City Road name: PA 378 Between: US 22 and Hill to Hill Bridge Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for roadway reflector work. Start date: 6/15/20 Est completion date: 6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall Twp. Road name: PA 309 Between: Interstate 78 and US 22 Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for roadway reflector work. Start date: 6/15/20 Est completion date: 6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: