Bennett Spring State Park hosts How to Build a Fly Rod workshop June 26 and 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 12, 2020 – Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to a two-night workshop on fly rod building at 6 p.m., Friday, June 26 and 6 p.m., Saturday, June 27.

Instructor Danny Goldsmith will teach participants how to construct a fly rod during this two-night class held at the nature center. Whether building a fly rod for the first time or looking for new tricks of the trade, this class is perfect for all anglers. Participants must provide their own fly rod kit, which can be purchased online or through a local fishing shop. The class is limited to 10 participants. Call 417-532-3925 to register.

Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick.

Bennett Spring State Park is located approximately 12 miles northwest of Lebanon on Highway 64. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

