ARIANNA HUFFINGTON LEADS THE LINEUP FOR THE COMBUSTION CHRONICLES, A NEW PODCAST ABOUT DISRUPTION HOSTED BY SHAWN NASON
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Nason, speaker, thought leader and founder of Man on Fire, a human-centered disruption movement, announced today the launch of the new conversational 30-minute podcast, “The Combustion Chronicles,” hosted by Nason. In “The Combustion Chronicles” listeners join the unapologetic Nason as he connects with fellow disruptors and bold leaders from multiple industries to challenge the status quo and talk about consumer-centric ideas with courage, vision and commitment, while presenting new insights on ideas and elements about their personal histories seldom discussed. The first guest on the show will be Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, a corporate and well-being productivity platform with the mission of changing the way we live and work by destroying the delusion that burnout is the price we have to pay for success. Shawn talks with Arianna about the role of creative disruption in her work, her dreams about a disrupted post-pandemic future, and she also speaks boldly about the challenges of compassion. “The Combustion Chronicles” makes its World Premiere Wednesday, June 24 at 12:01AM and is available to stream on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube and other major podcasting apps. New subscribers can sign up to listen at https://manonfire.co/the-combustion-chronicles-2/.
“‘The Combustion Chronicles’ is based on regular conversations I have with friends who are bold disruptors, idea initiators and visionaries who constantly challenge me to think differently about pretty much everything,” said Nason. “I wanted to bring these conversations to the rest of the world to give listeners a chance to be challenged, too. I was honored when Arianna agreed to be my first guest on the show. Throughout her life and career, she’s regularly disrupted the status quo and she has such a positive vision for a healthier, more compassionate world.”
"I love Shawn’s vision of exploring the connection between visionary leaders and game-changing ideas — and the timing couldn't be better,” said Arianna Huffington. “‘The Combustion Chronicles’ will challenge and inspire disruptors to think bigger and bolder about what it means to have an impact on the world.”
Here’s a link to an audio clip from the June 24, Arianna Huffington conversation: https://youtu.be/43sp_OLT3Qg
Here’s a link to the series’ audio trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=4DoGFypngzc&feature=emb_logo
Other guests in the first season of “The Combustion Chronicles” include:
• July 1 – Ryan Serhant, CEO, nestseekers.com, Real Estate Mogul, host of Bravo's “Million Dollar Listing New York”
• July 8 – Annette Logan-Parker, CEO, Cure 4 the Kids
• July 15 – Jason Arasheben, Jeweler to the stars, and CEO, Jason of Beverly Hills
• July 22 – Dr. Kelechi Uwazuoke, Assistant Director of Diversity and Inclusion at SF BUILD at San Francisco State University
• July 29 – Dr. Daniel Kraft, Chair for Medicine & Neuroscience, Singularity University, founder and chair, Exponential Medicine
• August 5 – Juan Muniz, Artist, Creator of Nino Buni World
“The Combustion Chronicles,” hosted by Shawn Nason, is presented by Man on Fire and produced by Jared Johnson at Ultera Digital. Co-hosts include Robin Glasco, Michael Harper, and Matthew Nadu.
“The Combustion Chronicles” social media:
Website: https://manonfire.co/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/manonfiresocial
Twitter: @manonfiresocial
Instagram: @manonfiresocial
YouTube: The Combustion Chronicles
About Man on Fire
As a human-centric disruption movement, Man on Fire ignites people’s passions into action by giving the middle finger to the status quo and thinking differently about the world’s biggest problems. It’s a catalyst that stokes the flames of disruption and an accelerant for people who want to change the game. Fueled by St. Ignatius of Loyola’s immortal rallying cry to “Go forth and set the world on fire,” this movement seeks to create, challenge, and inspire explosive evangelists who are ready to launch ideas that humanize a world that is too often focused on the wrong sh*t.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marlea Willis / marlea@mwilliscomm.com / 646.535.9056
Michael Krause / mkrause@foundrycomm.com / 212.586.7967
Jolyn Matsumuro / jolyn@brookescompany.com / 310-558-3000 x202
+1 646-535-9056
“‘The Combustion Chronicles’ is based on regular conversations I have with friends who are bold disruptors, idea initiators and visionaries who constantly challenge me to think differently about pretty much everything,” said Nason. “I wanted to bring these conversations to the rest of the world to give listeners a chance to be challenged, too. I was honored when Arianna agreed to be my first guest on the show. Throughout her life and career, she’s regularly disrupted the status quo and she has such a positive vision for a healthier, more compassionate world.”
"I love Shawn’s vision of exploring the connection between visionary leaders and game-changing ideas — and the timing couldn't be better,” said Arianna Huffington. “‘The Combustion Chronicles’ will challenge and inspire disruptors to think bigger and bolder about what it means to have an impact on the world.”
Here’s a link to an audio clip from the June 24, Arianna Huffington conversation: https://youtu.be/43sp_OLT3Qg
Here’s a link to the series’ audio trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=4DoGFypngzc&feature=emb_logo
Other guests in the first season of “The Combustion Chronicles” include:
• July 1 – Ryan Serhant, CEO, nestseekers.com, Real Estate Mogul, host of Bravo's “Million Dollar Listing New York”
• July 8 – Annette Logan-Parker, CEO, Cure 4 the Kids
• July 15 – Jason Arasheben, Jeweler to the stars, and CEO, Jason of Beverly Hills
• July 22 – Dr. Kelechi Uwazuoke, Assistant Director of Diversity and Inclusion at SF BUILD at San Francisco State University
• July 29 – Dr. Daniel Kraft, Chair for Medicine & Neuroscience, Singularity University, founder and chair, Exponential Medicine
• August 5 – Juan Muniz, Artist, Creator of Nino Buni World
“The Combustion Chronicles,” hosted by Shawn Nason, is presented by Man on Fire and produced by Jared Johnson at Ultera Digital. Co-hosts include Robin Glasco, Michael Harper, and Matthew Nadu.
“The Combustion Chronicles” social media:
Website: https://manonfire.co/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/manonfiresocial
Twitter: @manonfiresocial
Instagram: @manonfiresocial
YouTube: The Combustion Chronicles
About Man on Fire
As a human-centric disruption movement, Man on Fire ignites people’s passions into action by giving the middle finger to the status quo and thinking differently about the world’s biggest problems. It’s a catalyst that stokes the flames of disruption and an accelerant for people who want to change the game. Fueled by St. Ignatius of Loyola’s immortal rallying cry to “Go forth and set the world on fire,” this movement seeks to create, challenge, and inspire explosive evangelists who are ready to launch ideas that humanize a world that is too often focused on the wrong sh*t.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marlea Willis / marlea@mwilliscomm.com / 646.535.9056
Michael Krause / mkrause@foundrycomm.com / 212.586.7967
Jolyn Matsumuro / jolyn@brookescompany.com / 310-558-3000 x202
+1 646-535-9056
Marlea Willis
Marlea Willis Communications, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter