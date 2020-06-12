NEXVOO® Announces Glove Factory to Open July 15
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXVOO®, a global communications technology and healthcare equipment provider, has announced the opening of a nitrile glove factory in Xiamen City, China. The 5 mil nitrile glove produced will be the first co-branded piece of personal protective equipment by NEXVOO® and Linktop, a producer of healthcare products in China. Target date for the first production run is July 15, 2020.
“Buying boxes on the ground cash upfront sight-unseen might almost seem exciting, but it’s a recipe for disaster,” said NEXVOO® President of U.S. and International Operations John Gayman. “Our experience sourcing PPE and the support of our operations ensure you’re getting a thoroughly-vetted, high quality piece of PPE.”
“We’re seeing a far wider range of applications for nitrile gloves than before the Covid pandemic due to the heightened sense of caution as businesses open back up,” said NEXVOO® Chief Revenue Officer Steven Schmidt. “From car washes to retail to the post office, we’re seeing greatly increased demand across industries.”
Since the pandemic reached the United States earlier this year, NEXVOO® has delivered over ten million units of personal protective equipment, primarily across the United States, as well as to the UK, Germany, Bermuda, Russia, and Australia.
About NEXVOO®
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen, China.
