NEW HAVEN BARRAKCS / VANDALISM

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501417 and 20B501418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: During the evening of June 9, 2020, into the early morning hours of

June 10, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: The North Cove of Lake Dunmore in the Town of Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: "Unlawful mischief," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3701

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Peter Felkl

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

VICTIM: Tara Roy

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received several reports of

vandalism to private property which occurred in the North Cove area of Lake

Dunmore in the Town of Salisbury. Preliminary investigation revealed the

involved individual(s) used a sharp object to cut upholstery belonging to a boat, as well as boat coverings and water tubes. The total damage in regards to these incidents is estimated to be between $5,000.00 and $8,000.00.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the New Haven State Police Barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Vermont State Police website.

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919 x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov