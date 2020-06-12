NEW HAVEN BARRAKCS / VANDALISM
CASE#: 20B501417 and 20B501418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: During the evening of June 9, 2020, into the early morning hours of
June 10, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: The North Cove of Lake Dunmore in the Town of Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: "Unlawful mischief," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3701
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Peter Felkl
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
VICTIM: Tara Roy
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received several reports of
vandalism to private property which occurred in the North Cove area of Lake
Dunmore in the Town of Salisbury. Preliminary investigation revealed the
involved individual(s) used a sharp object to cut upholstery belonging to a boat, as well as boat coverings and water tubes. The total damage in regards to these incidents is estimated to be between $5,000.00 and $8,000.00.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the New Haven State Police Barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Vermont State Police website.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768