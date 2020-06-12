Data Center Construction Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $45 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

The industry analysis report on the data center construction market provides market size, forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data center construction market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. 380+ new data center and expansion projects by colocation providers were identified worldwide during 2019.

2. APAC data center market witnessed investments in over 110+ data center projects in 2019.

3. Over 200 million square feet of cumulative data center space will be added worldwide between 2019-2025.

4. 120+ data center projects were being developed across the globe with power capacity of 6-14 MW during 2019.

5. New data center operators namely, EdgeCore, Space DC, Echelon Data Center, Chayora, PointOne, GIGA Data Center, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, Adani Group, and Archer Data Center are ramping up their investments in hyperscale projects.

6. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are posting a YOY growth of 10% for direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling techniques.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by facility type, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 8 support infrastructure providers, 7 data center contractors, and 11 data center investors

Data Center Construction Market – Segmentation

• The US, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, and France have the highest number of small facility development and expansion projects. APAC is likely to increase its contributions with several telecommunication providers planning to invest in edge data centers by 2025.

• In terms of electrical infrastructure, the adoption of 2N redundant UPS systems has been increased among the facilities in North America. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks.

• Most facilities in the Nordic region use free cooling techniques. The region offers free cooling for over 8,400 hours per year; hence the use of free cooling systems will continue to add revenue to the market during the forecast period. Many facilities have been equipped with in-direct evaporative/adiabatic coolers.

Market Segmentation by Facility Type

• Small Data Centers

• Medium-sized Data Centers

• Hyperscale Data Centers

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• Rack PDU

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I &II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Data Center Construction Market – Dynamics

The US, China, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, India, Japan, and Singapore were the most preferred locations for t1he development of hyperscale data centers in 2019. New entrants in the hyperscale space increased in the past year. These include PointOne, Giga Data Center, EdgeCore, Echelon, Chayora, and Archer Data Center. GIGA Data Centers opened a 60-MW data center facility in North Carolina, US, with an initial capacity of 4 MW in 2019. PointOne data center is investing in the US and Canada data center market covering around 500 MW of critical power capacity on full build. The rise in construction of hyperscale data centers will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Cloud Adoption Fuels Data Center Market

• Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments

• 5g Rollout to Increase Edge Data Center Investments

• Ai Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Data Center Construction Market – Geography

The US is one of the largest markets in North America due to the presence of high investments from colocation providers, hyperscale operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The US is the most mature market in terms of data center development and operations. Major contributions to the growth are colocation and cloud service providers. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver for the growth of the US data center market. The increasing usage of cloud computing services and applications continues to grow rapidly in the US, thereby leading to the development of mega hyperscale cloud-based facilities.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-construction-market-2025

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western European Countries

• Central and Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central & Eastern Countries

• APAC

o China and Hong Kong

o Australia and New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

 Malaysia

 Singapore

 Thailand

 Indonesia

 Other Southeastern Countries

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Morocco

o Other African Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Finland & Iceland

o Norway

o Sweden

Major Vendors

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

Prominent Data Center Contractors

• AECOM

• Bouygues

• DPR Construction

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs Engineering

• Mercury Engineering

• M+W Group

Prominent Data Center Investors

• Apple

• AWS (Amazon Web Services)

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• GDS Holdings

• Google

• Interxion

• Microsoft

• NTT Communications

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies (NetZoom), Asetek, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, Huawei, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (INGERSOLL RAND), and ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis Construction, Gensler, Gilbane Building, HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group, and Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors – Cologix (Colo-D), Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS), CoreSite Realty, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), and Vantage Data Center

