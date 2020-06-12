127th Canton Fair Being Held Online This Year Due to COVID-19

One of the Most Renowned International Trade Fair To Be Held Online For The First Time In History

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canton Fair is a renowned import and expert fair, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, the fair will not be held in person for the first time. Instead, the 127th Canton Fair will be held online.Companies from around the world have been invited to exhibit their products online, and the China Foreign Trade Centre, who is hosting the 2020 Canton Fair, will be providing product promotion, networking, and a platform for business negotiations. Businesses will be able to shop online, place orders, and make deals. Categories on exhibit will include hardware and tools, consumer goods, gifts, lighting, energy resources, building materials, and more.The 127th Canton Fair is slated to be held online from June 13, 2020, through June 24, 2020. Hakii , a rising audio brand, is one of the companies that will take part in the first-ever live online Canton Fair. According to Hugo Hou, Marketing Manager at Hakii, “We still don’t have much information about how this online fair works, but we have been prepared for every scenario, from online ecommerce payment to online video broadcast. We also launched promotion for both wholesale and retail buyers on our website in case the fair sent customers to it.”During the 127th Canton Fair, Hakii will be presenting some of their most forefront advanced audio devices.More information about the 127th Canton Fair can be found at http://www.cantonfair.org.cn . Details on Hakii offers and live streaming centered around the fair are available at https://www.hakii.com/