New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 11, 2020, at approximately 2004 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7, Leicester, VT
VIOLATION: "Simple assault," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1023
ACCUSED: Jeffery McGrath
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: Corrin Malinowski
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 11, 2020, at approximately 2004 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Leicester in regards to a physical altercation. Upon arrival it was learned the accused, Jeffery McGrath, had assaulted and caused pain to the victim, Corrin Malinowski. McGrath was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. McGrath was released on court ordered conditions and a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of "Simple assault," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1023.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 15, 2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.