New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                             

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: June 11, 2020, at approximately 2004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7, Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: "Simple assault," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1023

 

ACCUSED: Jeffery McGrath

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VICTIM: Corrin Malinowski

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 11, 2020, at approximately 2004 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Leicester in regards to a physical altercation. Upon arrival it was learned the accused, Jeffery McGrath, had assaulted and caused pain to the victim, Corrin Malinowski. McGrath was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. McGrath was released on court ordered conditions and a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of "Simple assault," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1023.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 15, 2020 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

