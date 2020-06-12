VSP New Haven/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501424

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 11, 2020 @ 1720 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stoney Hill Road, Bristol Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Robert C. Timmis

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 11, 2020 at approximately 1720 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Stoney Hill Road in the Town of Bristol to assist the Bristol Police Department with a vehicle off the roadway. State Police were able to identify the operator of the vehicle as Robert Timmis. Further investigation revealed that Timmis was traveling west bound on Stoney Hill Road and was attempting to make a left turn onto Ledge Lane and subsequently traveled off the roadway while doing so. Police were able to detect that Timmis was impaired, while he was being treated by members of the Bristol Rescue Squad. Timmis was transported to Porter Medical Hospital to be evaluated for potential injuries. Timmis was later taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Once at the New Haven State Police Barracks, Timmis was processed for DUI and finger printed and photographed and released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on June 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2020 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes