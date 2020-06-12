New Swim Club In Toronto Specializes In Training Competitive Swimmers In Fly And Freestyle For Provincial Competitions
Flyboy Swim Club is a competitive swim training club based in Toronto dedicated in teaching two specific areas of competition; fly and freestyle.
There Are Many Stairs That Lead You To The Top , Learn To Climb Them”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyboy Swim Club ( www.learnthefly.com ) announces its grand opening in August 2020. It is a competitive swim training club based in Toronto dedicated in teaching two specific areas of competition; fly and freestyle. Unlike other swim clubs, it will only focus on competitive swimmers whose goal is to qualify at a Provincial level or higher in the two strokes.
Trainees will improve their technique in these specific areas as well as be introduced to goal setting and generally accepted racing strategies. Swimmers ages twelve years and up will be encouraged to reach the highest levels of competition targeting Provincial championships or higher in these categories.
Flyboy Swim Club is a corporate sponsored swim club in Toronto that is scheduled to open in late August 2020. Whether potential candidates are presently enrolled in a competitive swim club, school swim team, or independent, Flyboy Swim Club will invite only swimmers that display the desire to be at the highest level.
Flyboy Swim Club announces it will also offer scholarships and partial scholarships to those candidates who can successfully demonstrate their desire and abilities to achieve a Provincial standing or higher. Flyboy Swim Club trainers are active high-level competitors that understand the importance of implementing a proper training regiment while working one on one with trainees.
Flyboy Swim Club says it plans to maintain a slower growth period than expected as the economy and pools begin to re-open. The Club also says that it will take whatever time it takes to attract highly competitive clientele to make the Club a successful endeavour.
