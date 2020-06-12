Local road closures in Clare County for railroad work

Contact:

Agency:

Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519Transportation

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAYS: Multiple local roads

CLOSEST CITIES: Clare Farwell Lake George

START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: May 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $2.6 million to replace 8 miles of rail on state-owned railroad in Clare County. Timiny R/R Construction Inc. is contracted to do the work on this section of railroad, which is operated under contract with MDOT by the Great Lakes Central Railroad. This important rail corridor stretches across the state connecting the Ann Arbor area to Cadillac, Traverse City, and Petoskey.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be week-long detours on various local roads between Clare and Lake George while several railroad grade crossing surfaces are replaced. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and economic viability for freight trains operating along this route. New grade crossings will provide safer and smoother surfaces for motorists.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This railroad construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.