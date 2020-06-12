Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,216 in the last 365 days.

Local road closures in Clare County for railroad work

Contact: Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Clare  

HIGHWAYS:                                    Multiple local roads

CLOSEST CITIES:    Clare Farwell Lake George

START DATE:       7 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       May 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $2.6 million to replace 8 miles of rail on state-owned railroad in Clare County. Timiny R/R Construction Inc. is contracted to do the work on this section of railroad, which is operated under contract with MDOT by the Great Lakes Central Railroad. This important rail corridor stretches across the state connecting the Ann Arbor area to Cadillac, Traverse City, and Petoskey.   

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be week-long detours on various local roads between Clare and Lake George while several railroad grade crossing surfaces are replaced. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and economic viability for freight trains operating along this route. New grade crossings will provide safer and smoother surfaces for motorists.    

ESSENTIAL WORK: This railroad construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick. 

You just read:

Local road closures in Clare County for railroad work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.