Change of Business Update
Alchemist Mining Inc update on CSE conditional approval
Alchemist Mining Inc (AMS:AMS)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemist Provides Update Respecting CSE Conditional Approval
Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) (“AMS” or the “Company”)
announces that it has received notice from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) that the
CSE’s conditional approval in respect of the Company’s change of business, issued September
4th 2019, has been withdrawn. ,
Paul Mann
President & CEO
Alchemist Mining Inc.
________________
For further information on this release, please contact:
Sukh Sandhu Investor Relations
Investors@alchemistinc.ca
1-844-420-2254 ext 401
________________
About Alchemist Mining Inc.
Alchemist’s goal is to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. It will be primarily
focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying
opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and
investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of
the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”,
“estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “intends”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on
which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the
forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since
forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks
and uncertainties, including: that the Company will not be able to execute its proposed business plan in the time
required or at all due to regulatory, financial or other issues; that the Company’s competitors may develop
competing technologies; changes in regulatory requirements; and other factors beyond the Company’s control.
Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, available under the
Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the
Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of
new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Sukh Sandhu
ALchemist Mining Inc
+18444202254
email us here