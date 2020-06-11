VSP Williston/ Agg Assault-Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/09/20 at 2020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cloverdale Rd, Underhill VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangering
ACCUSED: Veverka, Robert
AGE: 66 yrs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: Fulton, William
AGE: 44 yrs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police Williston Troopers responded to the report of a male discharging a firearm in the vicinity of a neighbor whom he was having an ongoing verbal dispute over.
Upon arriving in the area of Cloverdale Rd. Troopers met with Fulton who indicted he was out in the yard when his neighbor (Veverka) came out of his house and made numerous threats of violence towards him. Fulton stated he initially ignored these rants but then noticed Veverka stepped out onto his back porch and fired off what appeared to be a .22 cal pistol in his general direction. The victim stated Veverka then stated something to the effect that was a warning shot and “the next one he was dead.”
Troopers attempted to make contact with Veverka to get his side of the story but were immediately met with confrontation. He was then taken into custody after a short struggle and lodged at Northwest Correctional Center. A mental health screening was also requested.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Friday, 06/12/20
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,500.00
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
