VSP Williston/ Agg Assault-Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102426

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Andrew Collier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/09/20 at 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cloverdale Rd, Underhill VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangering

ACCUSED: Veverka, Robert

AGE: 66 yrs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: Fulton, William

AGE: 44 yrs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police Williston Troopers responded to the report of a male discharging a firearm in the vicinity of a neighbor whom he was having an ongoing verbal dispute over.

Upon arriving in the area of Cloverdale Rd. Troopers met with Fulton who indicted he was out in the yard when his neighbor (Veverka) came out of his house and made numerous threats of violence towards him. Fulton stated he initially ignored these rants but then noticed Veverka stepped out onto his back porch and fired off what appeared to be a .22 cal pistol in his general direction. The victim stated Veverka then stated something to the effect that was a warning shot and “the next one he was dead.”

Troopers attempted to make contact with Veverka to get his side of the story but were immediately met with confrontation. He was then taken into custody after a short struggle and lodged at Northwest Correctional Center. A mental health screening was also requested.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Friday, 06/12/20

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500.00

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

LT. Bob Lucas

Station Commander

VSP Williston Barracks – Troop “A”

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

robert.j.lucas@vermont.gov