WYDOT  Wilson bridge inspection may cause delays

JACKSON, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be performing bridge repairs on the Wilson Bridge on WYO 22 on June 16-18. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day.

To perform the work, crews will bring in a snooper truck, pick-up trucks and other equipment onto the bridge deck. These trucks will take up a single lane, reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge. Motorists will be flagged across the bridge in alternating directions. Crews are expecting delays of up to 15 minutes, but delays could vary with traffic congestion.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts.

