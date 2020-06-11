Rep. Sherman talks criminal justice on Sunday’s Inside Texas Politics

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

06/11/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Rep. Carl Sherman (District 109) will be guesting on WFAA’s Insider Texas Politics tomorrow with State Rep. James White (District 19) hosted by Jason Whitely.

The conversation will focus on what legislative changes and criminal justice reform ideas must be considered in the wake of the countrywide protests resulting from the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"George Floyd represents one of too many unarmed and occasionally handcuffed black men in our country who suffer and sometimes die at the hands of those who would corrupt both the mission and culture of policing,” Sherman said.

Rep. Sherman believes the situation surrounding Floyd is not about backing the blue, not about police versus people, not white versus black, right versus racist or evil versus good, but an issue that encompasses much more. “The wrongdoer and the silent majority will inevitably share the same fate,” Sherman added. “The murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Botham Jean and the one thousand plus who are killed every year in America should haunt us like the image of Ahmaud Arbery life being taken in broad daylight as he jogged down the street.”

Rep. Sherman will further emphasis that we, as Americans, must consider the culture we are living in, which in some cases protects wrongdoers even when evidence is present otherwise.

“There is no other country in the world where this happens,” Sherman said. “There is no other place where this happens every day and God will hold us accountable. “

The show will air in 11 Texas cities including DFW, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Tyler.

