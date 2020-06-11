Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
G&F Habitat & Access Crews Busy

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

June 10, 2020

G&F Habitat & Access crews get it done!

Pinedale - Game and Fish Habitat & Access crews have been busy sprucing up all of the public access areas this spring. Social distancing is not a problem for these hard-working Game and Fish employees who often tackle projects by themselves in isolated parts of the state. So far this spring, they have been busy with everything from installing a floating pier at Upper Fremont Lake Campgroundto building and maintaining property fences to providing picnic tables and painting restrooms at public access areas. They are often part of a large group of unsung heroes within the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 

- WGFD -

 

